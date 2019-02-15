Italy trade surplus narrows year-on-year in December on falling exports

(Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 3.658 billion euros in December, narrowing sharply from a surplus of 5.081 billion euros in the same month of 2017, data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 2.7 percent year-on-year, while imports increased 1.4 percent, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

Over the whole of 2018, Italy posted a global trade surplus of 39.804 billion euros, down from a surplus of 47.642 billion in 2017, ISTAT said.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a December trade deficit of 613 million euros, compared with a deficit of 1.079 billion euros in December 2017.

Exports to EU nations in December were down 0.3 percent year-on-year, while imports fell 2.7 percent.