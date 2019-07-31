Italy's Tria says 0.2% growth target for 2019 still possible

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the government target of a 0.2% growth for 2019 is still achievable despite a stagnation of the domestic economy in the second quarter of the year.

According to Italian statistics bureau ISTAT, Italy’s economy was unchanged in the period between April to June, after marginal growth in the first three months of the year, both on a quarter-on-quarter and a year-on-year basis.

The coalition government of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League forecasts a full-year Italian growth of 0.2% in 2019, down from 0.9% in 2018.