Italy's 5-star leader denies willing to make post-election alliance

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday denied he was willing to make post-election alliances with other parties but said he would be willing to negotiate with them on policies.

Reuters reported earlier that Di Maio had told international investors in London in a closed-door meeting that he was open to governing with mainstream rivals if the March 4 parliamentary election produced no clear winner.

Di Maio posted on his Facebook page that he had told the investors that after the election he would “make a public appeal to all the political parties, asking them to agree on policies and on our government team, without any type of alliances.”