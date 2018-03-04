FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
Breakingviews
World News
March 4, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Italy's ruling PD says ready for opposition if exit polls are right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A top official of Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) said after national elections on Sunday that if exit polls proved correct his party will have been defeated and will go into opposition.

The PD got around 21 percent of the vote, some 10 points behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and even further behind a center-right coalition, the exit polls suggested.

“If this is the result, for us it is a defeat and we will move into the opposition,” said PD lower house leader Ettore Rosato.

Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.