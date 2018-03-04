FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Italy election seen producing no outright winner: exit polls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s national elections are likely to produce a hung parliament, exit polls on Rai state television and private channel La 7 showed after voting ended on Sunday.

Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote at a polling station in Milan, Italy March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A centre-right coalition was set to win most seats in parliament ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left third, according to the polls.

However, the centre-right, which includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!), and the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, were seen falling some way short of an absolute majority, pollsters said.

Slideshow (3 Images)

5-Star is likely to be the largest single party by a wide margin, with 29.5-32.5 percent of the vote for the lower house, according to the Rai exit poll.

A centre-left alliance dominated by former prime minister Matteo Renzi’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) was projected to win 25-28 percent, with the PD itself set to take 20-23 percent.

Support for the centre-right bloc totaled 33-36 percent, Rai said. Within the centre-right, the League and Forza Italia were seen level on 12.5-15.5, with Brothers of Italy on 3.5-5.5.

An exit poll on Sky Italia television showed the League on 14.5 percent in the lower house, with Forza Italia on 14 percent.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; Edited by Mark Bendeich

