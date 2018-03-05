Factbox: Italy's parliamentary seats - YouTrend projection

(Reuters) - Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday has ended in deadlock, but votes are still being counted and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.

The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on partial results. Definitive results are expected later on Monday.

LOWER HOUSE (630 seats, majority 316):

5-Star Movement 229

The League 124

Forza Italia (Go Italy!) 104

Brothers of Italy 33

Other Center-right 6

Center-right bloc 267

Democratic Party (PD) 108

Other Center-left 9

Center-left bloc 117

Free and Equal 14

Others 3

‏

SENATE (315 seats, majority 158):

5-Star Movement 114

The League 57

Forza Italia 57

Brothers of Italy 17

Other Center-right 4

Center-right bloc 135

Democratic Party 53

Other Center-left 6

Center-left bloc 59

Free and Equal 5

Others 2