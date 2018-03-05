Factbox: Italy's parliamentary seats - YouTrend projection

(Reuters) - Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday has ended in deadlock, but votes are still being counted and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.
The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on partial results. Definitive results are expected later on Monday.
LOWER HOUSE (630 seats, majority 316):
5-Star Movement 229
The League 124
Forza Italia (Go Italy!) 104
Brothers of Italy 33
Other Center-right 6
Center-right bloc 267
Democratic Party (PD) 108
Other Center-left 9
Center-left bloc 117
Free and Equal 14
Others 3
SENATE (315 seats, majority 158):
5-Star Movement 114
The League 57
Forza Italia 57
Brothers of Italy 17
Other Center-right 4
Center-right bloc 135
Democratic Party 53
Other Center-left 6
Center-left bloc 59
Free and Equal 5
Others 2
