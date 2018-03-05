FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Factbox: Italy's parliamentary seats - YouTrend projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday has ended in deadlock, but votes are still being counted and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.

The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on partial results. Definitive results are expected later on Monday.

LOWER HOUSE (630 seats, majority 316):

5-Star Movement 229

The League 124

Forza Italia (Go Italy!) 104

Brothers of Italy 33

Other Center-right 6

Center-right bloc 267

Democratic Party (PD) 108

Other Center-left 9

Center-left bloc 117

Free and Equal 14

Others 3

SENATE (315 seats, majority 158):

5-Star Movement 114

The League 57

Forza Italia 57

Brothers of Italy 17

Other Center-right 4

Center-right bloc 135

Democratic Party 53

Other Center-left 6

Center-left bloc 59

Free and Equal 5

Others 2

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
