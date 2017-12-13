Italy likely to hold national elections on March 4: media

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is likely to hold national elections on March 4, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Corriere della Sera, Repubblica and Il Messaggero dailies said the country’s president will mostly likely dissolve parliament at the end of this month, opening the way for elections in early March.

They did not give any source for their reports.

The national election needs to be held by May at the latest.

While the centre-right is seen winning most seats at the election, opinion polls suggest it will not win an absolute majority, making a hung parliament the most likely outcome. [nL8N1NM4DS]