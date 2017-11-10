FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy calls for coal plant phase-out by 2025, gas to keep key role
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 10, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Italy calls for coal plant phase-out by 2025, gas to keep key role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy called on Friday for coal power plants across the country to be phased out by 2025 and for renewable energy to play a greater role as it moves to reduce its carbon footprint.

In a framework energy document, Rome said the aim was for green energy sources to account for 28 percent of overall energy consumption by 2030 from 17.5 percent in 2015.

In particular it said it wanted renewables to make up 21 percent of energy consumption in the transportation sector compared to 6.4 percent in 2015.

But gas would continue to have a key role in Italy’s energy strategy, the document said. Italy, which imports about 90 percent of its gas needs, generates about 43 percent of its power from gas.

In slides on its new strategy, the government said it wanted to promote new gas import pipelines to diversify supply while liquefied natural gas capacity would be awarded by auction and not on a fixed tariff basis.

On Thursday the head of Italy’s biggest utility Enel said the strategy needed to give a greater role to green energy to wean the country off reliance on gas.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.