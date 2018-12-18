Italy deputy PM won't comment Nigeria graft case, respects Eni CEO

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini attends a news conference in Jerusalem, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad -/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday he would not comment on the Nigeria graft case that involves state-controlled Eni but said he respected the major’s Chief Executive.

On Monday a judge said Eni, headed by Claudio Descalzi, was fully aware a 2011 purchase of a Nigerian oilfield would result in corrupt payments to Nigerian politicians and officials.

“I won’t comment... I hold Descalzi in esteem,” Salvini said.