December 18, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy deputy PM won't comment Nigeria graft case, respects Eni CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini attends a news conference in Jerusalem, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad -/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday he would not comment on the Nigeria graft case that involves state-controlled Eni but said he respected the major’s Chief Executive.

On Monday a judge said Eni, headed by Claudio Descalzi, was fully aware a 2011 purchase of a Nigerian oilfield would result in corrupt payments to Nigerian politicians and officials.

“I won’t comment... I hold Descalzi in esteem,” Salvini said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
