EU will propose changes to Italian budget if needed: Juncker

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Commission will not interfere in Italy’s budget planning and assess the budget without bias but propose changes if necessary, European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Austrian newspapers.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“It is up to Italian policy-makers to find rules and measures that will allow Italy to remain within the agreed budgetary targets,” Juncker said in an interview with dailies Der Standard and Kurier and weekly Der Falter, that was published on Saturday.

“We will assess the Italian budget without anger and fondness and propose changes if necessary,” he added.