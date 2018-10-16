FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 16, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy budget a hot topic, but not on EU summit agenda, EU official

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s budget for next year is a hot topic but is not on the agenda of a summit of European Union leaders this week, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders meet on Thursday for a regular meeting in Brussels, which will focus on the banking union and the reform of the euro zone, the official said.

The official added that the Italian budget was sent to the European Commission after having been adopted on Monday.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; writing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.