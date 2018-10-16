Italy budget a hot topic, but not on EU summit agenda, EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s budget for next year is a hot topic but is not on the agenda of a summit of European Union leaders this week, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.
Euro zone leaders meet on Thursday for a regular meeting in Brussels, which will focus on the banking union and the reform of the euro zone, the official said.
The official added that the Italian budget was sent to the European Commission after having been adopted on Monday.
