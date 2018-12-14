Italy's Conte aims at EU budget deal this weekend, says no to lower deficit

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday he hoped to reach a deal with the European Commission this weekend over the country’s revised budget for next year in a bid to avoid a disciplinary procedure.

But the Italian government cannot reduce its deficit target below the 2.04 percent of output he offered this week, he told a news conference after a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels. It is unclear if 2.04 percent is low enough for the Commission not to move ahead with the disciplinary steps.