Italy wants EU commissioner with a top drawer economic role: PM

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy’s commissioner in the European Union’s next executive should have an important economic job.
Addressing the Chamber of Deputies ahead of an EU summit later this week, Conte said his government would push to obtain “a top-drawer economic portfolio.”
The term of the current European Commission expires on Oct. 31, and EU governments have begun negotiations over the next team of commissioners.
