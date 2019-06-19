Italy wants EU commissioner with a top drawer economic role: PM

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures at a news conference during the Southern EU Countries Summit in front of the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy’s commissioner in the European Union’s next executive should have an important economic job.

Addressing the Chamber of Deputies ahead of an EU summit later this week, Conte said his government would push to obtain “a top-drawer economic portfolio.”

The term of the current European Commission expires on Oct. 31, and EU governments have begun negotiations over the next team of commissioners.