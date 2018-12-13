Italy's budget proposal in Europe's interest: Conte

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s revised budget proposal for 2019, presented on Wednesday to the European Commission, is in the interest of Europe, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

“I’m satisfied with the proposal we made to the Commission,” Conte told reporters on entering a summit of EU leaders.

“We don’t turn our back to the Italians. We believe it is a very good proposal also in the interest of Europeans,” he said.

Under pressure from markets and the European Commission Conte proposed on Wednesday a deficit target to 2.04 pct of GDP next year rather than the originally planned 2.4 percent, which the Commission saw a blatantly breaking EU rules.

The Commission said on Wednesday good progress had been made in a dispute over the country’s budget.