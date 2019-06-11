Italy's Di Maio says Rome will seek dialogue with EU but hold its stance

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio waves as he casts his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

MILAN (Reuters) - Deputy Italian Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said Rome would seek “a dialogue” with the European Union over its next budget while sticking to its goals of improving workers’ pay and cutting taxes.

“Italy has got all it takes, strategically and politically, to get to a 2020 budget that must raise salaries and cut taxes,” Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio on Tuesday.

“We will need a dialogue with Europe but also a firm stance. I’m not interested in fighting with the EU but we must get the results which Italians are interested in.”