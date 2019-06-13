Italy needs substantial fiscal corrections to meet EU targets: Dombrovskis

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italy will have to adopt “substantial corrections” to its public finances if it is to meet fiscal targets for 2019 agreed with the European Commission last December, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

Speaking before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at which the Commission’s concern over Italy’s rising debt will be discussed, Dombrovskis said he would meet separately Italian Economy Giovanni Tria to discuss what measures Rome can offer.