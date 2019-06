FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government will probably name a new European Affairs minister by the end of next week, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday.

“I expect there will be one by next week,” Salvini told reporters.