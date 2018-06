ROME (Reuters) - Italy is looking to secure one of the economic commissioner positions when the European Union Commission expires next year, Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a news conference at the Viminale in Rome, Italy, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“I think the important dossiers are trade, industry, competition and labor,” Salvini said.

“We are in Europe, we will remain in Europe but we don’t want to be at the back of the line,” he said.