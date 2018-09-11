FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini wants populists, popular party to guide new EU Commission

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also leads the far-right League party, said on Tuesday he wants the new European Commission to be led by conservatives and populists.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini looks on during a news conference in Rome, Italy, on June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“The aim is to cancel the duopoly between the socialists and Christian democrats,” Salvini told reporters after taping a talk show in Rome. A new Commission will be seated after a European Parliament election during the first half of 2019.

When asked if he wanted populists to ally with the European Popular Party to back the new Commission, he replied: “Yes, that’s the goal.”

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Francesca Landini

