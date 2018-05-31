Polls show most Italians want to stay in euro

ROME (Reuters) - Two polls show that between 60-72 percent of Italians want the country to remain part of the euro while 23-24 percent would choose to drop the common currency.

The euro sign in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is reflected in a puddle during heavy rain in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The polls were taken by the Euromedia and Piepoli organizations for state television Rai’s “Porta a Porta” program broadcast on Wednesday night.

The euro has become part of the political debate ahead of snap elections expected for later this year or early in 2019.

The Piepoli poll showed that 72 percent wanted to stay, 23 percent wanted to leave, and five percent were undecided.

The Euromedia poll showed that 60 percent wanted to stay, 24 percent wanted to leave, and 16 percent were undecided.