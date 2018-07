MOSCOW (Reuters) - Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini on Monday criticised the euro but said Italy had no plans to leave the single currency.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Matteo Salvini attends a news conference about a trilateral meeting, during an informal meeting of EU Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

“Leaving the euro is not in the programme of this government,” Salvini, who is also interior minister and leader of the right-wing League, said at a news conference in Moscow.

He reiterated his frequent criticism of the single currency, calling it “an experiment that began badly.”