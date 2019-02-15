EU vote last chance to change Europe, otherwise Italy has to leave: League lawmaker

MILAN (Reuters) - European Parliament elections in May will be the last chance for populist parties to change Europe, a prominent member of Italy’s ruling League party said on Friday, adding that otherwise his country would have to leave.

“I think this is the last opportunity,” Claudio Borghi chairman of the lower house budget committee and the League’s economics spokesman said at a conference in Milan.

He said he hoped populist parties win the majority of seats in the EU parliament.

“Either we succeed in changing (Europe) now or we will have to leave,” Borghi said.