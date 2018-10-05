FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 5, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Salvini attacks Juncker, hopes for change in 2019

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday accused top European Commissioners of wrecking Europe, and said he hoped next year’s European parliamentary elections would change the EU political landscape.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini gestures during a news conference to approve a new decree of the measures on immigration and security at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

“People like (Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker and (EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre) Moscovici have ruined Europe and our country,” Salvini told reporters in Rome.

“We are trying to change this Europe from the inside and we hope that the May European elections will give us a hand. If not, things will be very difficult.”

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.