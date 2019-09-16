Italy's Ferretti eyeing possible acquisition abroad after IPO: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Ferretti Chief Executive Alberto Galassi looks on at a shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti will use cash from its planned initial public offering to speed up growth, including through a possible foreign acquisition, Chief Executive Alberto Galassi said.

The group said on Monday it is aiming to list on the Milan bourse by the end of October.

Galassi, at the helm of the yacht maker since 2014, told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday that the company would float around 35-40% of its capital.