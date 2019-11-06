Fincantieri says cooperating with Venice investigation

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) said it would cooperate with authorities investigating companies that did work for it but said it had no connection with the matter.

“Fincantieri is ensuring full cooperation with investigators and hopes that it will be shown that its employees have no involvement at all,” the group said in a statement. It pledged to take immediate action if any illegal conduct by employees were to be found.

Earlier the prosecutor’s office in Venice said police searched offices of several companies working for Fincantieri, as part of an investigation into suspected corruption, fraud and worker exploitation.