Italy will defend its interests in STX spat with France 'calmly but firmly': PM

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni talks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday the government would defend the country's interests in a spat with France over the STX shipyard "calmly but firmly".

Speaking on Italian TV Gentiloni said friendly European countries should cooperate with each other.

"Let's see if new proposals arrive," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has angered Rome by ordering STX's "temporary" nationalization, cancelling a deal in which Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy stakes totaling 54.6 percent of the business.

Asked about the situation in Venezuela, Gentiloni said the country was on the verge of civil war and close to becoming a dictatorial regime.

"We will not recognize the constituent assembly" called for by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he said.