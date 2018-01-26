FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Science News
January 26, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in 10 hours

Italy must think of partnership with France for space: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy needs to start thinking of a partnership in the space industry with France after the two countries have joined forces over the naval sector, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday.

“We now must think of a partnership in the space sector. We must do so with attention, as it is (an industry with) sensitive companies, but we must face the challenge,” Calenda said at a conference in Rome organized by Italian companies’ association Confindustria and its French peer Medef.

In September Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri took effective control of French rival STX France under a shared ownership agreement.

The move set the conditions to explore the creation of a Franco-Italian naval defense group, merging France’s Naval group with Fincantieri.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.