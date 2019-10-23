Deals
Apollo Global Management buys 48.67% stake in Italy's Gamenet

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said on Wednesday it had signed agreements to buy a 48.67% stake of Italian gaming company Gamenet (GAME.MI), with the aim of delisting the group.

Gamenet shares were down 5.8% at 0910 GMT at 13 euros per share, moving towards the proposed price of 12.5 euro per share. Gamenet shares rose 11% last week.

Under two separate accords, Apollo is set to buy through Gamma Bidco a 28.67% stake from TCP Lux Eurinvest and a 20% stake from Intralot Italian Investments for a total of 182.5 million euros.

Apollo said the acquisition would be completed by the first quarter of 2020 and it would then launch a mandatory takeover offer, with the aim of delisting the company.

