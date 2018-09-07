FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 7, 2018 / 3:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Generali eyes further small asset managers after Sycomore deal: CEO

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali could buy more boutique asset managers after entering exclusive talks to take on the majority of France’s Sycomore, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest insurer said on Friday.

Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste, Italy, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

“We don’t rule out buying more small- and medium-sized asset mangers like Sycomore to invest in highly-specialized, high valued added, alternative asset classes,” CEO Philippe Donnet said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.