Generali eyes further small asset managers after Sycomore deal: CEO

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali could buy more boutique asset managers after entering exclusive talks to take on the majority of France’s Sycomore, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest insurer said on Friday.

Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste, Italy, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

“We don’t rule out buying more small- and medium-sized asset mangers like Sycomore to invest in highly-specialized, high valued added, alternative asset classes,” CEO Philippe Donnet said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.