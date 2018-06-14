Italy PM Conte to meet Merkel in Berlin on Monday

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a statement said on Thursday.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a media conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Conte, who was a little-known law professor before taking office this month at the head of an anti-establishment coalition, is already scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

The meeting with Merkel will begin at 1700 GMT and be immediately preceded by statements to the press, the statement from Conte’s office said. It gave no further details.

Conte, who leads a government backed by the 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, is not a member of parliament and is not a member of either party, though he is close to 5-Star.

His first weeks in government have been dominated by concern over the government’s spending plans and an international dispute over immigration.