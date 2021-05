FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros for abuse of dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and its app store Google Play.

In a statement the regulator said it had also required Google to make Enel X’s app for services related to electric vehicle charging available on Android Auto.