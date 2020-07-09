Italy asks Atlantia for new proposals to settle motorway row by weekend: government source

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy remains unsatisfied with Atlantia’s proposals to settle a dispute over its motorway concession and has given the company until the weekend to come up with something better to avoid being stripped of its licence, a government source told Reuters.

Rome has been threatening to revoke the business licence of Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the motorway operator.

Speaking after a Rome meeting between senior government officials and Autostrade chiefs, the source, asking not to be named, said the government had asked the company for better offers over tariffs, compensation and penalties for maintenance failings.

The issue will be on the table of the next cabinet meeting, the source added.