May 23, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy employers' lobby says nascent government must have plan to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s nascent government must show it has a plan to cut the country’s debt pile, the head of Italy’s employer’s association Confindustria said on Wednesday.

“We need a policy that can give assurances on the gradual reduction of public debt creating the conditions for growth and job creation,” Vincenzo Boccia said.

Boccia also said the government risked undermining the country’s credibility with its shifts on policies such as the ILVA steel works and plans to build a high-speed train link.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

