Italy's Di Maio says League must state clearly if it wants to quit government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who also heads the 5-Star Movement, said on Thursday his far-right League allies had to decide whether they wanted to quit the coalition or keep it going.

“If the League wants to topple the government, then it must say so clearly”, Di Maio said in a video on Facebook, adding that the current climate of distrust and recrimination could not continue.

Long-simmering tensions between the two parties have heated up after the League voted against Ursula von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission earlier this week, while 5-Star backed her candidacy.

League leader Matteo Salvini has accused 5-Star of betraying Italian national interests and told daily Corriere della Sera on Thursday there was still time to dissolve parliament and hold elections after the summer holiday.