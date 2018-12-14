Cabinet official says Italy should go to early vote if government falls: reports

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Undersecretary for Prime Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti arrives for gala dinner at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy would have to hold new elections if the ruling coalition falls, Italy’s Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Friday.

“Our commitment will last as long as we can implement the government deal. When that will no longer be the case (our commitment) will end and the people should have a say again,” Giorgetti, who is a member of the ruling League party, was quoted as saying by Italian news agencies.

Giorgetti is one of the most influential members of the coalition, which is made up of the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

This wee, League leader Matteo Salvini dismissed a report saying that his ruling League party was considering pushing for a snap election in March.

Salvini, who is a deputy prime minister and interior, insisted the government will stay on for a full five-year term.

The League won 17 percent of the vote in March elections to become the largest party in a centre-right electoral bloc, which Salvini then abandoned to form a government in June with 5-Star.

The League is now Italy’s largest party with more than 30 percent in opinion polls. Polls say most Italians consider Salvini the real power in the government and that the League would make significant gains in new elections.