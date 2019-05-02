Italy's PM says he will propose dismissal of League junior minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during a joint news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Youssef Chahed, in Tunis, Tunisia, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would propose at the next cabinet meeting the dismissal of a junior minister who has been linked to a graft scandal, in what could be seen as a blow to the coalition partner League.

Armando Siri, a transport ministry undersecretary and economic adviser to League chief Matteo Salvini, was placed under investigation last month for allegedly accepting bribes to promote the interests of renewable energy firms.

Salvini wanted Siri to keep his role, while the co-ruling 5-Star Movement sought his resignation.