August 5, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Italian government won't fall over high speed rail link row: minister

Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Danilo Toninelli speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government will not collapse over a dispute within the ruling coalition about a planned high speed rail link with France, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Monday.

Toninelli hails from the ruling 5-Star Movement, which is fiercely opposed to the project while its coalition partner, the League, backs it. 5-Star has submitted a motion to have the so-called TAV rail link stopped which will be voted on by parliament on Wednesday.

“Parliament, as a sovereign body, will decide ... The government will not fall”, Toninelli told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

