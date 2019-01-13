Italy Treasury minister sees stagnation rather than recession

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria looks on during a Euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss reforms of the monetary union in Brussels, Belgium, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury Minister said he did not see a recession on the horizon but acknowledged there could be a period of economic stagnation.

“Let’s wait for data for the last quarter of 2018. I don’t see a recession, I see a situation of stagnation,” Giovanni Tria said in an interview in Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

Asked about privatizations, the minister said the government was studying the question of transferring stakes in state-controlled holdings to state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.