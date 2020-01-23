Italy economy minister confident on 0.6% growth forecast in 2020: TV

FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri arrives for the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday he was confident economic growth would match the government’s official forecast of 0.6% in 2020.

“We think we will get our forecast for 0.6 in 2020. Of course we want to do better,” he told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

He also said the ruling coalition was committed to maintaining government stability despite the resignation of Luigi Di Maio as head of the co-governing 5 Star Movement.