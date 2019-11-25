Italy's 5-Star leader calls for scrapping Atlantia motorway concession

FILE PHOTO: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio speaks during a news conference in Rome, Italy, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

MILAN (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio said again on Monday that the motorway concession of infrastructure group Atlantia should be revoked.

In a post on his Facebook account, Di Maio also said that the country needed to carry out a nationwide monitoring of its motorway infrastructures.

On Sunday a motorway bridge operated by SIAS collapsed in Italy’s northwestern region of Liguria, but caused no casualties.

The incident happened more than a year after another viaduct, operated by Atlantia’s Autostrade unit, collapsed, killing 43 people.