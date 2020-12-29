Italy's Snam, A2A team up to help FNM with hydrogen trains

FILE PHOTO: Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam and regional utility A2A are teaming up to look at ways of fueling Italian transport group FNM’s new hydrogen trains from renewable energy sources, the three companies said on Tuesday.

FNM said in November it would invest as much as 160 million euros ($196 million) to buy a series of hydrogen-powered trains from France’s Alstom.

A2A this month inked a deal with FNM to find the best way to supply green hydrogen to power the trains.

“With this agreement, we strengthen our commitment to invest in the decarbonisation of the Italian rail transport through hydrogen,” said Snam CEO Marco Alvera.

Snam, Europe’s biggest gas transport group, is investing in green hydrogen and has said 70% of its natural gas grid is made up of “hydrogen ready” pipes.

($1 = 0.8172 euros)