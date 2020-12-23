Italy's Eni, Snam, CDP ink deal to work on energy transition projects

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy companies Eni and Snam have reached an agreement with state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to work together on a series of energy transition projects.

In a joint statement the three groups said the agreement included plans to team up to produce, transport and market green hydrogen and use hydrogen for rail transport.

Italy is targeting investments of around 10 billion euros in hydrogen to 2030 as part of its strategy to help decarbonise the economy as it moves to phase out coal and boost green energy.