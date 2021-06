FILE PHOTO: Steam comes out of the chimneys of the Ilva steel plant in Taranto, Italy, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court said that production at the ILVA steel plant in the southern city of Taranto can continue, a document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The court said the ordinance of Taranto’s mayor to shut down the plant was not legitimate due to the absence of imminent danger.