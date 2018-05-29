FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 29, 2018 / 1:05 PM / a few seconds ago

Italy utility Estra puts off listing plans due to market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Estra has pushed back a plan to list on the Milan bourse, the local utility said on Tuesday citing adverse market conditions.

In a statement the Tuscany-based utility said it was waiting for a better moment to relaunch its initial public offering.

A deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone’s third biggest economy, fueled a selloff in Italian assets and the euro on Tuesday, reminiscent of the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012.

Estra’s decision follows a similar move by animation producer Rainbow, which called off its IPO plan last week.

Earlier this month textile machinery maker Itema stopped its listing plans.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.