Italy utility Estra puts off listing plans due to market turmoil

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Estra has pushed back a plan to list on the Milan bourse, the local utility said on Tuesday citing adverse market conditions.
In a statement the Tuscany-based utility said it was waiting for a better moment to relaunch its initial public offering.
A deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone’s third biggest economy, fueled a selloff in Italian assets and the euro on Tuesday, reminiscent of the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012.
Estra’s decision follows a similar move by animation producer Rainbow, which called off its IPO plan last week.
Earlier this month textile machinery maker Itema stopped its listing plans.
