Italy's GVS expects to start IPO next week, sees free float up to 40%: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, aiming at a free float up to 40% including a greenshoe, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The sources added that the offering could be worth up to nearly 600 million euros.

Last week the company said it has filed for an IPO in Milan, offering both new and existing shares to institutional investors.

GVS declined to comment.