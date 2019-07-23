Libya seizes Italian fishing vessel: Italy's Foreign Ministry

ROME (Reuters) - The Libyan coastguard has seized an Italian fishing vessel, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Rome said the reasons for the seizure were not clear, but were likely linked to fishing activities in waters that Italy itself considers “risky”, the statement said, noting that Italian vessels have been warned not to enter those waters.

Rome said the vessel was taken to the port of Misrata, a city allied to the U.N.-recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj.