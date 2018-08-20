Italy's Salvini says government will stand up against market attacks

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday the government will stand up any against market attacks or debt downgrades that may come its way.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini leaves the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian stocks and bonds have repeatedly come under pressure since the anti-establishment coalition of the right-wing League, led by Salvini, and the 5-Star Movement took office in June.

“This government wants to help Italians and I think it isn’t liked by many ...representatives of finance and technocracy that wanted to exploit Italy and obtain cheaply the last companies left in this country,” Salvini told reporters in Milan.

“They won’t manage it and so we will resist against (rises in bond) spreads, speculation, (debt) downgrades and attacks.”