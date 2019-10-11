Del Vecchio calls on Mediobanca to grow via acquisitions: Business Insider

FILE PHOTO: Milan's business district skyline is seen from downtown Milan, Italy , January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILANO (Reuters) - New Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) investor Leonardo Del Vecchio wants the Milanese bank to embark on a string of acquisitions to grow in size after missing out on a number of deals, the eyewear tycoon told Business Insider Italia on Friday.

Del Vecchio snapped up a 7% stake in Mediobanca last month stunning corporate Italy and challenged the venerable merchant bank’s strategy inviting it to build up its investment banking business.

“Mediobanca has already wasted several opportunities, it must become bigger,” Del Vecchio was quoted as saying. “When opportunities for growth present themselves you must jump on them as Intesa did over the years acquiring Cariplo, Comit and Sanpaolo or like Bernard Arnault did with LVMH.”