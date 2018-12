Italy's transport minister says he would like to revoke Autostrade concession

A policeman arrives at the toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Wednesday that he would like to revoke motorway concessions held by Autostrade per l’Italia ATLI.MI after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa last August.

“As minister and citizen, I would not like to leave a concession in place when its holder was not capable of keeping a bridge standing,” Toninelli said in a interview with Radio Capital.

After a deadly bridge collapse, the government has launched a lengthy bureaucratic and legal procedure to revoke the concessions held by Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia that manages some 3,000 km of Italy’s network.