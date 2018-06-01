No party in Italy wants to quit euro, says new economy minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that none of the country’s parties wanted to leave the euro zone and neither did he.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria arrives at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“There is no political force in Italy that wants to leave the euro,” Tria told Reuters shortly after being sworn in as minister at the president’s palace.

“I have never said that we should leave the euro,” he added. “In Europe there is a discussion on the reforms that are needed and this discussion is also taking place in Italy.”

Tria was named as economy minister after the man previously proposed for the job by the ruling coalition, eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona, was vetoed by the head of state because of critical views he had expressed about the euro.